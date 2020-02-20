2021 Genesis G80: Forget About Geneva

Genesis fans have been waiting to see the 2021 Genesis G80 for the longest time now after a few delays were announced and they have been hoping that they would see it at the Geneva Motor Show this year but it looks like that will not happen as well.

While it would be nice to see it at the Geneva event, we also know that the Genesis G80 will not be offered in Europe in the next few years. People also pointed out that Genesis was not even in the press conference schedule of the event.

Genesis later confirms that they will be showing off the vehicle in Europe which means we are back to square one.

The G80 has been spotted a few times now so most of the exterior details are no longer a secret but we will still have to wait for the announcement to learn about all the other important details.