2021 GMC Yukon: Configurator Is Online

The online configurator for the 2021 GMC Yukon is available right now although it is still missing some of the important options like the AT4 trim, Premium Capability Package, and more.

The GMC Yukon will come in with nine exterior colors to choose from but you will need to pay extra for any of the colors except for the Summit White. Depending on which you choose, some might be more expensive than others.

Based on your needs, you can also choose to add on a few other packages that will add a few more driver assistance features to the vehicle. There is also the Rear Seat Media Package which will add more entertainment to the rear passengers.

If you are looking to get the 2021 GMC Yukon or is wondering how much your dream Yukon will cost, you can head to their website and have a go at the configurator.