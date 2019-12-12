2021 GMC Yukon Denali Spotted Out In The Open

Among all the exciting GM news and leaks that we have been seeing this week is the spy shots for the upcoming GMC Yukon. The Denali, the top-of-the-range trim option was spotted getting tested out in the open and here is what we have learned so far.

The Yukon will come riding on the same platform that the Tahoe is riding on right now and that means the Yukon will also come with a fully independent rear suspension. We are also expecting the Yukon Denali to come with an upgraded interior design although we have not seen how it would look like yet.

In the front will sit the trio of light with a set of lights bars while the rear will be fitted with upgraded taillights that were partly covered in the spy shots.

We do not know when the unveiling will happen but it does not look like it will be too far off.