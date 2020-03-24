2021 Honda Insight Gets Update Along With Revised Price Tag

Honda has revealed the price tag for the 2021 Honda Insight along with the updates that the 2021 model will be getting.

The base model, the Insight LX will not be getting any updated features and will come with a $23,885 price tag. The EX and Touring models, on the other hand, will come fitted with new Blind Spot Monitoring technology now as part of its standard offering.

The new blind-spot system makes an alert noise when the driver activates their turn signal. This new feature will replace the LaneWatch camera-based system.

With the new system added, both the EX and Touring model will now be sold with a $500 price bump which is probably for the new safety features. The EX model will now retail for $25,765 while the Touring model will be sold for $29,795.