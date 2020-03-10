2021 Honda Odyssey: What’s New?

The Honda Odyssey will be coming in with a few new features and tech when it takes the stage in New York next month. Here is what we know so far.

From what we have seen, the vehicle will now come with a blacked-out grille in front with chrome strips and an updated lower end and fog lights. The LED headlights will also be offered.

On the inside, the vehicle’s second-row seats can now be folded flat. The EX trim model will also come with illuminated USB ports, tri-color mats, updated seat design and more. Getting the top of the range Elite model will get you some perforated leather, contrast stitching, piping on all three rows and more.

The Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance tech will be offered as standard now. Powering it should be the same 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 engine that will be offering 280hp and will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.