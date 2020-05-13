2021 Hyundai 45 Showing A Little More

Hyundai has been testing out its first bespoke electric car, the 45 on the tracks and we can be sure that there will be spy photographers there to capture its every move.

The concept was shown off at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year and from what we have been seeing so far, the vehicle will be bringing over a lot of the concept design features to the production model including the low bonnet line, slim overhangs, heavily sloping rear window and more.

The concept has suggested that the interior would come with a more minimalist design with generous space on the inside with furniture like architecture. The skateboard-style floor will also allow the vehicle to fully maximize its space.

The Hyundai 45 will be coming in to compete with models like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.