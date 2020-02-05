2021 Hyundai Elantra Following In Sonata’s Footsteps

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift might not be the most welcome update but Hyundai will get another go at it with the redesign 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

The vehicle was spotted when it was out getting tested in Sweden and while the vehicle was covered up, some of the details can still be seen. From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a new grille to match what the Sonata is offering and we are not complaining about that.

What we could also see was the slender headlights and vertical air intakes. We could also make out the sporty-looking rood and five-spoke alloy wheels. More changes should also be happening on the inside like the freestanding infotainment system that we have seen on the Sonata.

No word on what we will be seeing under the hood but there were already talks about an N-Line option coming our way.