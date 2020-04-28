2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ready To Take On The Honda Civic Si

The Hyundai Elantra is nice but there are also some that are looking for something even more impressive and that is where the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line will come in. This week, Hyundai even showed off the camo version of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line giving us a clear look at the shape as well as the dual exhaust system in the back.

While it is hard to determine the changes that they make to the vehicle because of the camo, it is easy to figure out what Hyundai has chosen to do with the vehicle like adding on sportier body kits, bespoke alloy wheels and lowered sports suspension.

Powering the N Line model would be the 1.6 liters four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 201hp and 195lb ft of torque that would be mated to a six-speed manual or an event speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

No word on when the Hyundai Elantra N Line will be unveiled but many believe we will b seeing it this year. There were also talks about the Elantra getting a full N model in the future.