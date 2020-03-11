2021 Hyundai Elantra To Take The Stage Next Week

Hyundai has announced when they will officially be showing off their 2021 Hyundai Elantra at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood next week. Along with the announcement, they have also released a profile shot showing off the upcoming Elantra.

From what we can see, the new Elantra will be fitted with a much more aggressive headlight with DRL. To make it look more striking, the vehicle will also be fitted with sharp body lines that run diagonally across the doors. It also looks like it might b larger than the outgoing model.

Teaser image showed the interior also suggest a minimalist looking interior with a sculpted widescreen, an infotainment display, a four-spoke steering wheel and more.

Other details like the engine offering is still a mystery now. Check out the 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan teaser below.