2021 Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch Spotted Out And About

Hyundai is ready to start testing out their 2021 Hyundai i20 N hot hatch and that means we should be seeing more spy images of the vehicle in the near future.

While the vehicle was heavily covered in camo stickers, some of the details could still be made out like the sporty body kit, bigger front, rear bumpers. huge side skirts, roof-mounted wing, double-pipe exhaust system and more.

The prototype was also spotted with its hue alloy wheels and red brake calipers. The N model will also come with a special new color option. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the vehicle will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 200hp and should come mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N will be coming in to compete with mdoels likt eh Volkswagen Polo GTi and Ford Fiesta ST.