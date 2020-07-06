2021 Hyundai Venue N Design Figured Out?

We know that Hyundai has been looking to add more vehicles to their N-Line and while the Venue is not the list yet, we could see how the vehicle would benefit from some additional power.

Well, although we probably won’t be hearing from Hyundai anytime soon, the people over at Motor1 seems to think that the Venue N could look like this if Hyundai does make one.

The base design of the Venue is already pretty bold now but adding on the chin spoiler and lowering the rear fascia seems to have made it even more aggressive. The chromes were also removed and in its place where the red trims.

If Hyundai were to make one, its could get fitted with the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine which has about 250hp to offer. Of course, all of these are just wishful thinking at this point but do you think the Venue should get an N trim?