2021 Jaguar E-Pace Taking Tiny Steps

The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace was caught getting tested out in the open once more and here is what we learned from the prototype.

Since its release, the Jaguar E-Pace was not doing as good as we thought it would but Jaguar is not ready to give up yet as they continue to tweak it for the 2021 MY.

The prototype was heavily covered with camo but we could still see the crossover with the updated headlights and the front bumper. More tiny changes were being made in the back with the new taillight with a slimmer line accent.

More changes should also be happening on the inside with a new steering wheel and possibly a new digital instrument cluster and Touch Pro Duo infotainment system.

We still do not know what engine the vehicle will be offering but we could see it come with a mild-hybrid powertrain.