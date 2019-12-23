2021 Jaguar F-Pace To Get New Engine and Styling Updates

The Jaguar F-Pace will be getting a mid-life refresh with the prototype getting spotted out in the open.

Although the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, we should still make out some of the updates that the vehicle will be getting. Some of the updates that we can expect to see are most likely the new headlights and taillights with LED tech along with a redesigned bumper and side skirts and updated active safety features.

More changes can be found on the inside with the new display and digital instrument cluster and a huge infotainment screen. While the same engine will be carried over, there will also be a new inline-six mild-hybrid 3.0-liter petrol engine now that will be offering about 395hp and 405lb ft of torque.

There were also some talks about a new diesel electric hybrid powertrain but we will have to wait and see.