2021 Jaguar XF Sedan To Get Much Needed Update

The Jaguar XF sedan prototype was spotted getting tested out in the open once more but instead of the Sportbrake version, what we are seeing now is the popular 4-door sedan model.

The vehicle was heavily covered in camo but based on how much they tried to cover the front, it is believed that the vehicle will be getting an updated grille design, new headlights and also an updated bumper.

More changes will be happening in the back as well which will hopefully mean that we will be getting a better-looking taillight to replace the huge lights that we have on the current model.

Powering it should be the 3.0 liter straight six mild-hybrid petrol engine also the latest diesel offerings that Jaguar has to offer. The Jaguar XF will be competing with the models like the Volvo S90, Audi A6 and more.