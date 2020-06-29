2021 Jeep Wrangler Saying Goodbye To eTorque?

Jeep has been making some changes to their Jeep Wranlger engine offering when they release the 2020 model but more changes could also be coming to the 2021 model.

According to Mopar Insider, the 2021 model could be saying goodbye to the 2.0liter eTorque. With that gone, the vehicle will only be left with the 3.6-liter V6 engine with stop/start, the 3.6 liter V6 with eTorque, and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine.

Jeep will also be offering up the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid model later this year but has not revealed what engine we will be seeing under the hood just yet. There were talks about the 2.0 liter returning to the PHEV model but there were also talks about Jeep possibly using the same powertrain as the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid model.

Hopefully, more details will be coming our way soon.