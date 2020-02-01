2021 Kia Sorento: Can’t Wait For A Few More Weeks

We are only a few weeks away from the reveal of the 2021 Kia Sorento but it looks like Kia is struggling to keep the vehicle a secret as the vehicle was once again spotted out in the open without any camo on.

Not only did we get to see how the exterior of the Kia Sorento will look like but there were also new images showing the interior of the vehicle. From what we can see, Kia has considered their fan’s comments and has decided to give the Kia Sorento a more appealing exterior design along with a larger Tiger Nose grille in the front.

We also got to see the LED headlights. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a sports digital instrument cluster along with a four-spoke steering wheel, huge central infotainment screen and more.

Powering the Kia Sorento should be a 2.4 liter GDI inline-four engine, 2.0 liter turbocharged four, 2.2-liter CRDI diesel engine as well as the 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine.

The new 2021 Kia Sorento will be unveiled on the 17th of February.