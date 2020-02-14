2021 Kia Sorento: Interior No Longer A Secret

The 2021 Kia Sorento has been spied and leaked so many times now that we already know what to expect from them. With that, Kia probably thought that the fans might as well get the information from them as they release a new sketch showing off the interior of the Kia Sorento model.

We can see the vertically oriented vents along with the 12.3inch digital cluster that is fitted behind the steering wheels that blends into the 10.25-inch infotainment display.

What was also shown in the sketch was the large knurled knob that will replace the gear lever while another knurled dial is seen possibly to control the driving modes.

It is believed that the US version will come powered by a 2.5 liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines, a 2.0 liter turbocharged four and a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine. There should also be a hybrid version as well.

More details will be revealed when we see it at the Geneva Motor Show.