2021 Kia Sorento: New Images Released

After all the teasers and photos, we finally go to see the 2021 Kia Sorento make its premier this week giving us a clear look at what the 2021 model will actually be offering.

One of the important things to note of the 2021 model is the exterior design which will definitely be turning heads on the road. The new design matches all the other Kia models like the Sportage and Stonic but can also stand on its own.

In the front, we see the vehicle get fitted with a tiger-nose grille, new headlights, tiger eye LED daytime running lights and more. In the back, the vehicle will be fitted with a set of vertical taillights that is inspired by the Telluride and body lines.

The interior will now come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment. The Kia Sorento will come with various engine options depending on where it is being sold. Europe and Australia will be offered with 2.2 liters four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers about 198hp and 324lb ft of torque.

No price details have been released yet.