2021 Kia Sorento: Taking The Covers Off

Automakers might not be able to show off their new models at events with all the cancellations going on but some automakers will continue to show off their models online.

Instead of showing it off in Geneva, Kia will now be taking the covers off their 2021 Kia Sorento on the 19th of March via Facebook Livestream. The event will be starting at 12.30 CET.

According to Kia, viewers will be able to participant in the event as the company will respond to real-time questions from the viewers. 60 of the questions that will be picked out for the event will win a six-month print and digital subscription to TIME magazine.

Right now, we know that the Kia Sorento will be coming in with the Smartstream turbo-hybrid powertrain. There is also 2.2. liter four-cylinder diesel engine which will come with an eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission. If you plan to watch the presentation, set a reminder for the 19th of March.