2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition Rocking The Color Black

The Kia Telluride design is already pretty amazing now but the new black theme version does give it a mysterious vibe.

The new package called the Nightfall Edition package will be offered for an additional $1300 and while Kia have not revealed how it will look like yet, they did list out the updates that we can expect from the package.

In the front, the package will bring the special Kia emblems along with the black grille. The vehicle will also be fitted with a set of 20inch black wheels with dark chrome lug nuts. The headlights will have black bezels now while the roof rails, skid plates, door trims, and more will comes with a gloss black trim now.

While the Nightfall Edition will get quite a few upgrades on the outside, things will remain the same under the hood with the 3.8-liter V6 engine that will be offering 29hp and 262lb ft of torque.

As for whether its Hyundai twin, the Hyundai Palisade will also get a blacked-out edition, we will just have to wait and see.