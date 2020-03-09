2021 Mazda MX-30 First Edition Price Details Drop

The Mazda MX-30 will be arriving first with its First Edition model which will be arriving in the UK early next year and now the price of the First Edition model has been revealed.

The Mazda MX-30 First Edition will be available for pre-order now and there will be 500 units available. Powering it will be the 141hp electric motor that will be offering 195lb ft of torque. It will also be fitted with a 35.5kWh battery pack that will have 124miles of range to offer. That might not sound like much but according to Mazda, it will be enough for the European market.

Customers of the First Edition will be able to choose from two color options including Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Gray Metallic single color for free. There is also a three-tone Ceramic Metallic and three Tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic which will cost a little more.

More price details will be released later this year.