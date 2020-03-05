Home Automotive • 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 To Arrive With Drift Mode

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 To Arrive With Drift Mode

 March 5, 2020

While the Mercedes-AMG E53 will not be coming to the US, it does not mean we can’t get excited over what the vehicle will finally be getting.

The E53 will come sitting below the E63 and will come powered by the same 48v mild-hybrid powertrain that will consist of a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that will be offering 429hp and 384lb ft of torque.

Getting the EQ Boost starter-alternator will bring the numbers up to 21hp and 184lb ft. The engine will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The powertrain will allow the vehicle to go from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.

Drive modes that will be available include the Slippery mode, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual. What do you think of the vehicle so far?

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
