2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45: Engine Output Revealed

 - February 26, 2020

Mercedes will have a lot to show at the Geneva Motor Show this year including the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 model.

The US version will only be coming in with one engine option and one engine output. The GLA 45 will be offered with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 382hp and 354lb ft of torque. Other markets will are offered the S trim which has 400hp to offer. The US version will come mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On the outside, the vehicle will be fitted with the familiar AMG grille with vertical bars. The front splitter is deeper now. There is also an aero package that will add the front canards and a huge rear wing to the vehicle.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is set to arrive later this year.

