2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: More Details Released

Mercedes have been showing off the new E-Class model all over Las Vegas. While the vehicle was heavily covered in camo, the automaker has been releasing little bits of information about the vehicle before its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

We now know that there will be two engines offered, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as well as the 3.0-liter straight-six engine. Both will be fitted with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance.

The MBUX system will also be updated with new gesture controls and new touch control buttons. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will also be fitted with an AMG-line steering wheel with six spokes.

On the outside, the 2021 model would also be getting an updated exterior including a wider grille, twin power domes, new headlights, redesign lower bumper and more.