2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA New Price Revealed

The second-gen 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be coming with a long list of upgrades and also a new price tag.

The base model will come powered by a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 221hp and 258lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that will only need 6.8 seconds to go from 0-60 with the FWD and 6.6 seconds with the AWD.

All models will get the MBUX infotainment system as standard on the seven-inch instrument cluster and seven-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The new base model will start from $37,280, about $35,245 more than what the previous model was asking for. It is also a little more expansive compared to some of its competitors including the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.