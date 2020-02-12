Home Automotive • 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class & EQA: More Details Revealed

 - February 12, 2020

Mercedes had a few more details to revealed during their 2019 financial result conforming that the new Mercedes Benz S-Class will be arriving soon along with their EV crossover model, EQA.

It was revealed that the upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class will come fitted with the MBUX multimedia system. They also added that the Mercedes Benz EQA, their first fully electric SUV model will be arriving this autumn.

We have been seeing the S-Class getting tested out in the open a few times now so it was clear that Mercedes was about ready to show it offer but there is still a lot that we do not know about the upcoming model.

There were rumors about the V12 coming back but we do not know if it will be for the S-Class or the Mercedes-Mayback model. Other details like the pop-out door handles were revealed but we wills till have to wait to learn more.

