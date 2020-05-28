2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Teased, Debut This Year

We are seeing a little more of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class model as Mercedes released a new teaser image of the upcoming model along with a teaser image for the all-electric EQS sedans.

Set to make its debut sometime this September, there have already been a few spy images of the vehicle barely covered in camo but from the teaser image, we can see that the vehicle will be getting a similar headlight as the CLS model with three projector beams.

The grille will also be reshaped for the 2021 model. It was also speculated that the vehicle will be fitted with a range of electric powertrain starting from the 3.0-liter inline-six engines and 2.0-liter inline si diesel engine option. There will also be a PHEV model offered while the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine which has been updated will also be an option.

As for the EQS, it is set to make its debut later this year.