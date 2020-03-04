2021 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Wagon Heads To The US With Updated Design

The 2021 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain wagon will finally be offered in the US and it will come in to take the place of the E-Class Wagon here in the US.

The updated model will come with the updating headlights that match what was offered on the E-Class Wagon with the incorporated LED DRLs. The grilled design has also been updated.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with the MBUX infotainment system. It will also be getting a new steering wheel, touchpad and more. The US version will also be getting a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and 12.3-inch TOuchscreen Multimedia Display, Dynamic Select with offroad modes, 19inch wheels and more.

Powering it is the 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engines with EQ Boost which will be offering about 362hp and 369lb ft of torque.

The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Wagon will be coming in to compete with models like the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country.