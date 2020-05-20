2021 Mini Countryman Spotted With New Face

This is not the first time the 2021 Mini Countryman was spotted out in the open but the latest model does appear with a little less camo on giving us a clearer look at what the new front and rear fascias could look like.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting an updated interior, front end, and rear end but the rest will be carried over. In the front, the new bumper will now get one standard grille opening. There is also the round fog lights and headlights with new internals.

The John Cooper Works model was also spotted on the track. Based on where it was covered, it was suggested that the vehicle could be getting a new grille and headlight design.

A few shots were taken of the interior also showed that the instrument cluster loses the analog dial and get something closer to what the Mini Cooper SE electric model was fitted with. While the changes were not too major, it was something that we expected from Mini.