2021 Mitsubishi Outlander: All There Is To Know

Mitsubishi has had a few disappointing upgrades in the past but it looks like that will not be happening with the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The Outlander is set to get an update later this year and here is what we know about the upcoming model so far. The Outlander will be based on the Engelberh Tourer Concept that was shown off at the Geneva Motor Show not too long ago.

Some of the design features like the dynamic shield grille, T-shaped headlights, daytime running lights, off-road look and more will be carried over. In the back, the vehicle will also be getting the LED lights and rear spoiler from the concept.

The vehicle will be powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that will be delivering 126hp and will be mated to a pair of electric motors that will be offering a combined 93hp. There were talks about a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo being offered as well but we will have to wait and see.

The updated Mitsubishi OUtalnder will be coming in to compete with models like the Subaru Forester, Ford Escape, and more.