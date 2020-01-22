Home Automotive • 2021 Nissan Pathfinder Taking Baby Steps

 - January 22, 2020

The current Nissan Pathfinder is in serious need of an upgrade and luckily, Nissan is well aware of that as they continue to work on the new generation model.

The next-gen Nissan Pathfinder was spotted while it was out getting tested. From what we can see, the vehicle was fitted with an updated sheet metal that matches what we have already seen on some of the other Nissan models.

We can make out features like the V grille and headlights. The roofline looks the same here but lowers while the window treatment looks to be wrapping around the D-pillar. More changes were made to the back including the thinner headlights.

As for what we will be seeing under the hood, there were talks that we might see the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine includes of the 3.5 liter V6 but we will have to wait and see.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
