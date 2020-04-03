2021 Nissan Rogue Design Leaked In Patent Files

Nissan’s plan was to show off its new 2020 Nissan Rogue by the end of this year but it looks like the design of the upcoming model is no longer a surprise ow thanks to the patent images.

The patent images were published online by Brazil’s Ministry of Economy giving is a clear view of what the vehicle will look like when it finally arrives.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a brawnier looking exterior design with a thinner grille in front. Depending on the market, the vehicle should also be offered with a few powertrain options with plug-in hybrid options possibly being offered to some European countries.

Nissan has not made any announcement or statement yet after the leaked but it is believed that the vehicle will be making its debut this year before arriving in 2021.