2021 Peugeot 308: What’s New

The 2021 Peugeot 308 might not be a next-gen model but it will be coming in with some updates. Here is what we know right now.

The Peugeot 308 that we have now is about seven years old now which means it is about time it gets a proper update and while Peugeot is not ready for a next-gen model yet, the 2021 model will come in with some major updates.

One of the more obvious updates will be the new all-digital setup that will replace the dated instrument cluster that the vehicle has. The standard model will come with a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine that will offer 110hp or 130hp. Those looking for more can opt for the GTi model which will come with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that will be offering 263hp.

Standard features will include tech like the dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, DAB digital radio, automatic windscreen wipers, and more.