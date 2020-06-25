2021 Porsche 718 Cayman & More Can Be Have With 7-Speed PDK

Those that have their eyes on the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GT4, Spyder, and GTS 4.0 but were held back by the transmission option will now be happy to learn that the vehicles will now be offered with an option seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

This seems to have been teased for the longest time so it is nice to know that it is finally happening. Poeple can start placing orders right now with the droptop model starting at $90,250 and the hardtop starting off at $88.150.

The 2021 model Willa also be coming in with more standard features now including the automatic two-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensors, heated front seats, bi-xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Apple CarPlay and more.

Those that place the orders now will get the vehicle early next year.