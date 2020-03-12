2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Spotted With A Tail!

Porsche might not be ready to show off the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S just yet but the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open and here is what we can make out from the images.

The most exciting feature seen on the prototype was the new ducktail rear spoiler that was pretty eye-catching in the back. This is different from the one seen on the standard 911 Turbo S model leading some people to believe that the model here is a limited or special edition model.

Other features like the wheels, giant brakes, rear bumper, exhaust all looked pretty close to what we have seen so far. It is speculated that the vehicle could be offering about 640hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Knowing that the 911 Turbo S will be offered for $200,000, we are expecting this model to come in with a much higher price tag. The vehicle is expected to get revealed this year.