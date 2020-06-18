2021 Ram 1500 To Come With Some HD Tech

It looks like the 2021 Ram 1500 could be coming with more HD tech when the 2021 model arrives.

According to Mopar Insiders, the 2021 Ram 1500 will be getting some new features from the heavy-duty line including the towing mirrors with camera that will replace the 360-degree camera system. The Advanced Safety Group will also get the Surround-View Camera as well.

The bed-view camera mounted on an LED brake light will also be brought over now along with the trailer steering knob. The latter feature will allow the driver to steer the trailer better.

Heavy Duty tech aside, the 2021 Ram 1500 should also be getting the updated Uconnect 5 was offered on the 2021 Pacifica as well. What do you think of the updates so far?