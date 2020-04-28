2021 Range Rover Production Still On Schedule Despite Pandemic

Jaguar Land Rover continues to work on its 2021 Range Rover despite the pandemic as it was reported that the fifth-generation Range Rover is now in its first stages of testing as they continue to prepare it for the showrooms.

Jaguar Land Rover did have to close their production facilities and pause the launch of the Defender but they have also continued to work on developing the Range Rover which is set to go on sale next year.

The prototype was spotted getting tested out in the cold and although it was still covered up, it was easy to that the new model will come with an intimidating and fierce-looking design.

This model will replace the current Range Rover which was released back in 2012. It will be the first Land Rover to ride on the MLA structure that can accommodate conventional internal combustion engines, battery-electric powertrains, and plug-in hybrid.