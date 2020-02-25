2021 Range Rover Spotted Out In The Open

The Range Rover is in need of an update and luckily, the 2021 Range Rover will be getting an update and the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open.

From what we can see, the Range Rover updated design will be based on the Range Rover Sport model that we got to see in January but with some changes like the longer wheelbase on the prototype.

The vehicle was pretty well covered in camo stickers so most of the details were still hidden from the public. What we do know is that the vehicle will be riding on the MLA platform which was made with electrification in mind which means it could come with some hybrid and electric powertrains.

We could also see some new engine offerings from BMW when the Range Rover arrives.