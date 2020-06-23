2021 Skoda Karoq Seen Out In The Open

Skoda is working to update some of their vehicles next year including the Skoda Karoq SUV model that was spotted out in the open this week.

The spies shots showed a vehicle with its rear and front covered but it does not look like it will be getting any major exterior upgrade. We might see it come with updated headlights in front and taillights in the back with LED lights.

On the inside, we might see the vehicle come with an updated virtual coconut display with new materials options. There should also be some new tech including the embedded e-SIM.

The 2021 Skoda Karoq engine option is still a mystery right now but we should see the engine get some much-needed update. Hopefully, we will learn more about when they plan to unveil it soon.