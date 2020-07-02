2021 Subaru Ascent: Updated To Stay In The Race

While the current Subaru Ascent does have to offer, there is still plenty of room for improvement and that is what Subaru is working on for the 2021 model.

One issue that Subaru did address was the lack of standard features. All trim options will now come with the EyeSight safety suite as standard that will also include advanced adaptive cruise control with lane-centering and lane-keep assist.

The 2021 model will also be fitted with swiveling LED headlights with high-beam assist and warning system for the rear seat belts. The base model will also get 19 cupholders now and a 6.5inch touchscreen while the top of the range Touring model will be fitted with wood grain interior accents, panoramic moonroof, and more.

The 2021 Subaru Ascent will also be coming with a much higher price tag this time with the base model starting off from $33,345.