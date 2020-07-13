2021 Subaru Crosstrek New Price Announced

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be coming in with an even bigger engine under the hood but that is not the only change that we can expect to see from the 2021 model.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will also come with a new price list and Here is what we know right now. Customers will have four trim options to choose from starting with the base trim, Premium, Sport, and Limited. The base model will come powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four engine that will be offering about 152hp and 145lb ft of torque. The engine will also be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The top of the range Limited model on the other hand will come powered by a 2.5-liter engine and will come with standard features like the LED fog lights, 18inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, 8inch touchscreen, reserve automatic braking, blind-spot detection and more.

The base model will retail for $23,295. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is set to arrive this Summer in the US.