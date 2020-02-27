2021 Subaru Crosstrek Not Holding Back

As amazing as the Subaru Crosstrek is, it seems as the fans have always been hoping that Subaru will be offering it with a little more power and Subaru has finally heard them.

Subaru will finally be offering the Crosstrek with a 2.5-liter flat-four engine that will be powering the Limited trim option and the new Sport-badge model.

The standard model will still be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering 152hp. The 2.5 liters flat-four engine, on the other hand, will be offering about 310hp and 290lb ft of torque.

Some important details like the new price list for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek have not been announced yet but the vehicle is expected to arrive later this year as a 2021 model so we should be learning more about it soon.