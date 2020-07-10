2021 Subaru Crosstrek Small Price Jump

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will have something more to offer but it will also be coming with a new price tag although most people probably won’t mind the price bump.

The Subaru Crosstrek will be getting an exterior update but on top of that, it will also be fitted with the new 2.5-liter engine. Depending on the trim, the Sport trim will come fitted with standard features like 17inch dark grey wheels, gunmetal accents on front grille, side mirrors and badging, and also two new colo options including the Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

For 2021, the base model will be offered for $22,245 which is only a $100 price increase over the previous model. The model will come fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.

Those opting for the CVT option will be getting it with a $23,595 price tag. The top of the range Limited model will have a starting price of $27,995 which is $600 more than before then again, you will be getting the 2.5-liter engine.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is set to arrive later this summer.