2021 Toyota Corolla New Appearance Package Announced

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback might be getting all the attention now but the sedan have not been forgotten either as it was reported that a new package will be offered to the 2021 model.

Car and Driver reported that the Apex Sport Package will be offered to the SE and XSE trim option of the vehicle and that it will be arriving in a few month’s time. The new package will not change the engine as the vehicle will still be keeping the 169hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be mated to the six-speed manual.

The Apex Sport Package will come with a set of summer performance tires, 18inch wheels, and more. Customers can also choose from three exterior colors including Cement, Super White, and Black Sand Pearl option.

Other details like the price should be announced in the future.