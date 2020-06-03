2021 Toyota Corolla: What’s New?

The 2021 Toyota Corolla will be getting some minimal update but what it will be getting a new Special Edition model and here is what we know right now.

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Special Edition will be coming in with a unique front spoiler, side skirts, rear bumpers along with some fake chrome tailpipes. On the outside, it will also be painted black and get a black rear spoiler with a set of 18inch wheels

The standard Corolla will also be getting some new features as standard including the rear seat side-impact airbags. The XSE trim will also be getting the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Toyota have not announce the price of the 2021 Toyota Corolla yet but we should be hearing about that in a few month’s time. Toyota also confirmed that a sportier version for he Corolla will also be added in the future.