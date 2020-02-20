2021 Toyota GR 86: Engine Output Revealed?

There has been a lot of rumors about what the 2021 Toyota GR 86 will be offering with the latest rumors being about its output.

According to Motor1, Toyota and Subaru could be launching the chiles in July 2021. This came after they allegedly receive a photo from Toyota showing off the new car called GR 86.

It was also added that the vehicle will be arriving in less than 18months. It is said that the vehicle will be riding on the YNGA architecture and that it will be powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that will be offering about 260hp and 277lb ft of torque.

With the Supra now here, some people are saying that the new GR 86 would be in the way but, of course, the GR 86 does have its manual transmission so that should set it apart from the Supra.