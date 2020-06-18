2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 & 3.0 Price List Announced

The Toyota Supra was pretty amazing but the GR is even better and now the price list of the GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 has been revealed.

The inline-six price will be slightly higher this time starting from $51,945 which is $1000 more while the Supra 3.0 Premium will be $500 more with a $54,490 price tag.

For those looking for the Supra 2.0 model, the vehicle will be starting from $43,945 which is much lower but some people were hoping that it would be closer to the $40k mark. The 2.0 can also be had with the Safety and Technology Package which can be had with an extra $3485 and will come with features like the blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, Supra Connected Services and more.

The 3.0 should be arriving soon while those waiting for the 2.0 might have to wait until the end of this year.