2021 Toyota Harrier Debut Date Announced

Toyota has just announced the debut date for the 2021 Toyota Harrier, here is what we know right now.

The last update that the Harrier got was in 2014 so it is nice to see that the vehicle will finally be getting some much-needed update. The new Harrier will be offered in two modifications option. The hybrid model will come powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four direct-injection engine that will be supported by one or two electric models.

The standard gasoline version, on the other hand, will come powered by a 2.0 liter that will be offering about 171hp and 153lb ft of torque and will be mated to a CVT gearbox.

The Toyota Safety Sense family of technologies will come as standard along with features like the pre-collision safety system and also a digital cabin mirror. The 2021 Toyota Harrier is set to arrive in Japan in June this year.