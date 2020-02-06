2021 Toyota Highlander XSE: What It Has To Offer

Those looking to get the Toyota Highlander will now have one more option to consider as Toyota revealed the new XSE variant for the 2021 model.

Like the Camry version, this too will focus on making the vehicle look a little more aggressive than the standard model with an updated front fascia, updated grille design, and larger lower air intake. The XSE model will also be getting lighting units that are tinted and a metallic spoiler.

Other updates include a set of 20inch alloy wheels, black mirror cap, blacked-out window, new side skirts and more. More changes can also be found on the inside but nothing too drastic this time.

Powering it will be a 3.5-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 295hp and 263lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. No price has been announced yet.