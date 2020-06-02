2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Price Announced

Toyota will be offering up its 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE model this summer and now they have announced the starting price of the vehicle.

Unlike the other hybrid models that Toyota has to offer, the focus of the Toyota RAV4 Prime is offering a high-output vehicle. According to Toyota, the vehicle will still be very efficient but that is not their main focus.

It was reported that the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will be powered by a plug-in hybrid system that will be offering about 302hp. It was added that the vehicle will be able to go from 0-60mph in 5.7 seconds.

The RAV4 Prime is also rated at 94MPGe by EPA but the precise city and highway numbers are not out yet. The RAV4 Prime will be offered with two trim options starting with the SE model and followed up for the XSE model.

The base model will come with standard features including the power liftgate, 8inch touchscreen, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, heated front seats, and more. The higher range model will have a 9inch touchscreen upgraded audio, wireless device charging, two-tone exterior and more.